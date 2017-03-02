Maharashtra: Rs 2.25 cr in demonetised currency seized

The Thane police seized the cash from six people. Deepak Joshi The Thane police seized the cash from six people. Deepak Joshi

IN THREE separate cases, the Thane police seized a total of Rs 2.25 crore in the denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes that were demonetised by the government in November 2016.

The police said they suspected the six found with the currency notes wanted to take advantage of some schemes whereby one could still exchanged demonetised currency at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under special circumstances. The police have intimated the Income Tax department, which will probe the matter. No arrest has been made in the case.