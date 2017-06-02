‘Restless’ Sharad Pawar urges all to stand by farmers

As the strike by farmers escalates across the state, former Union agriculture minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday that he hopes good sense prevails in the state and Union government over the farmers’ issue. “I am very restless. The farmers are in trouble and are on the streets in protest. It is high time that everyone should come forward to help farmers in this crucial time,” Pawar said during a function, organised to celebrate the decision taken by him 25 years ago as chief minister, to give reservation to women in local civic bodies.

Pointing out that consumers should stand by the farmers in these struggling times, he said, “The present time is very difficult for farmers and we should help reduce their grief.”

“I hope sense prevail in the state and the union governments on the issue of farmers’ suffering, so they take appropriate decision in the interest of farmers,” he added.

Pawar said the Union government had recently informed the court that 12,000 farmers have committed suicide in the country in the last three years. “Think of the situation of women in the family of a farmer who commits suicide. They face the responsibility of the entire family after the death of their husbands. There is a need to change the situation,” he added.

Political identities should be kept aside and everyone should come together to resolve the issue of farmers, he said, adding that there was a need to take decisions in the interest of farmers, as it will ensure respectful life to the wife of every farmer in the country.

Earlier, there were reports of protesting farmers joining on various state and national highways across the state.

