Maharashtra relaxes town planning norms for regularisation drive

(Representational image. Source: Taj Hotels) (Representational image. Source: Taj Hotels)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Urban Development (UD) department, which has brought out rules for mass regularisation of unauthorised buildings in urban belts, has relaxed several norms governing construction activity for the purpose. The setback or minimum distance that a building must keep from a street has been halved to regularise hundreds of unauthorised developments that have come up along the proposed road margins.

Similarly, 30 per cent relaxation has been permitted in construction norms regarding common areas such as staircase, passages, balcony, or terraces, while compounding illegal structures. For builders who had constructed beyond the permissible limit or brought common areas that are exempted from floor space computations into habitable use, the draft rules permit purchase of additional floor space index (FSI). However, the concession will be limited to consumption up to the prevalent FSI level.

In South and Central Mumbai, there are several luxury high-rise projects where builders have built flower beds, lobbies, and terraces, beyond the permissible limit. In addition to the payment for FSI, such unauthorised structures would require payment of 10 per cent of the ready reckoner rate of the plot. Ready reckoner (RR) rate is the market rate of a plot, as determined by the government.

While making the structural stability certificate, a must for all such buildings, the government has also relaxed the plinth area requirement for the regularisation drive. “If parking area is not possible to be provided for the individual building, the possibility of providing mechanical parking or a common parking space in the adjoining area can be considered. If this is not possible, then concession in parking area requirement (should) be given by charging an additional premium @ 20 per cent of the land rate in the prevalent RR,” the notification had stated.

Earlier in March this year, a division bench of the Bombay High Court had struck down the government’s previous attempts for regularisation, contending that a “drastic regularisation exercise” would force planning authority to modify development plans for cities, while encouraging unauthorised developments. It had also objected to concessions in planning norms for facilitating such a regularisation.

The draft rules also empower the local planning authorities (municipalities in most cases) to decide on the matters of regularisation, either on a case-to-case or a class-to-class basis. All such agencies have been directed to invite applications from owners and occupiers of such unauthorised structures within six months.

Senior government officials claimed that over four lakh unauthorised structures could turn legal if the rules are approved.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ran an election campaign for local bodies, where he had promised relief to those residing in unauthorised and unsafe buildings. The cut-off date of December 31, 2015, has been set for constructions who can avail the benefit of regularisation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App