Maharashtra records 67.34 lakh quintal tur procurement

The state government has spent Rs 3,341 crore for procurement of “tur” (pulses) in Maharashtra. The state has registered the highest procurement ever at 67,34,756 quintal (67.34 lakh quintal). “Of the total procurement, the amount disbursed to farmers is Rs 3,401 crore. The amount which needs to be disbursed is Rs 59.36 crore for the procured crop,” said an official on Friday. The procurement price of tur as per the centre’s guidelines was Rs 5,050. The Centre had given a bonus of Rs 425 per quintal.

Based on this minimum support price, tur was procured from farmers between December 15, 2016 and June 12, 2017. Now, Rs 59.36 crore disbursement to farmers is pending. All the farmers who received the token for tur procurement from purchase centres till May 31, 2017 would be allowed to avail the MSP rates for their tur.

To ensure better prices for tur, the state government has also urged the centre to raise the import duty on tur by 25 per cent.

