Ransomware attack: JNPT cargo terminal operations affected

Operations at one of the cargo terminals of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) were affected due to the latest global ransomware attack that crippled several multinational firms.

JNPT’s Gateway Terminals India (GTI), which is operated in a joint venture with Danish firm AP Moller Maersk, was shut for exports after the firm was affected by the ransomware Petya, which hit organisations across the US and Europe on Tuesday.

In a statement on its website, Maersk said: “We can confirm that on Tuesday 27 June, A.P. Moller-Maersk was hit, as part of a global cyber-attack named Petya, affecting multiple sites and select business units. We are responding to the situation to contain and limit the impact and uphold operations. We continue to assess and manage the situation to minimise the impact on our customers and partners. We will update when we have more information.”

Ransomware holds computers and data to ransom, usually in the form of bitcoins. The GTI was one of the 76 terminals that Maersk operates worldwide, to be hit by it.

The Ministry of Shipping released a statement saying that it anticipated a bunching of in-bound and out-bound container cargo. It also added that steps were being taken “to ensure minimum disturbance to trade, transporters and more importantly local citizens”.

The GTI handles 1.82 million tonnes equivalent units of cargo per year. The JNPT chairman, Anil Diggikar, said export activities have been suspended for the time being.

“We are operating manually at the moment. If the situation does not change in 12 hours, we will divert container traffic to our other two terminals,” he said.

Diggikar added that the terminal’s import operations remained unaffected. To avoid traffic congestion around the terminals, he said, trucks had been shifted to parking lots.

The Ministry of Shipping also said that the National Cyber Security Coordinator, Gulshan Rai, was headed to JNPT to work with the port and terminal authorities and address the situation.

