Over the weekend, revival of rains expected in state

After nearly a fortnight-long break this month, weather experts hinted at a revival of rains over the state. While Pune district had managed to be on the excess side on rainfall charts, it still remains 40 per cent surplus in rainfall along with just one district in Maharashtra — Nashik — which topped the state with 41 per cent higher rainfall than normal. However, weather experts said, rainfall surplus over Pune city is fast shrinking with the city recording 408.6 mm rainfall for the season, which is 18 mm surplus than normal for this time of the year.

Despite carrying out multiple water discharge activities on some occasions during late July and early August, most dams supplying water to Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad still possess sufficient water stock.

While Pawana and Panshet maintained full capacities, water stock has slightly dipped in Khadakwasla and Warasgaon.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha and Marathwada sub-divisions are facing severe rainfall deficiency. Districts such as Parbhani (-45%), Amravati (-42%), Aurangabad (-38%) have received very little rainfall during this season.

But, officials at the India Meteorology Department (IMD), Pune, categorically hinted at isolated heavy rains towards the end of this week over Konkan and Vidarbha regions.

Parts of Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra, too, are expected to experience widespread rainfall over the weekend, added officials.

“Currently, the models are indicating that there is a low pressure system to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of this system, which is likely to move towards westwards, there would be heightened rainfall activity during August 18-20 over Maharashtra. Some isolated heavy spells are expected over south Konkan and Goa, along with eastern parts of Vidarbha on August 18,” said Sunitha Devi, senior scientist at Climate Monitoring and Analysis group at IMD, Pune.

In the remaining two weeks of this month, she said, there would be rainfall activity throughout, though a strong revival of the monsoon system has been ruled out.

“There would be rains all of this month for western regions, especially Maharashtra, with a break of a day or two,” she added.

