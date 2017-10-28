Maharashtra: Praise from across party lines for former speaker Dilip Walse-Patil

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitates former Speaker Dilip Walse-Patil and his wife Kiran Walse-Patil. Nirmal Harindran Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitates former Speaker Dilip Walse-Patil and his wife Kiran Walse-Patil. Nirmal Harindran

An array of political leaders cutting across party lines Friday showered praises on senior NCP leader and former speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Dilip Walse-Patil. Addressing an event to felicitate Walse-Patil on his sixty-first birthday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded him in particular for bringing in key reforms in the power sector that he said would serve the state in the long run, besides his initiatives in the education sector.

Praising his readiness to adopt technology and give a push to digitisation, he cited the example of Walse-Patil’s initiative of setting up the Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited.

Besides Fadnavis, NCP president Sharad Pawar, BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Shiv Sena leaders and Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote, PWP leader Jayantbai Patil and many legislators attended the event at Ravindra Natya Mandir (Dadar). Describing Walse-Patil as a good administrator and a mature, civilised politician, the CM recalled his tenure as power minister during the Congress-NCP regime. “The interest of Maharashtra always weighed on his mind. He worked for key reforms. The trifurcation of Maharashtra State Electricity Board required a lot of effort and he worked with tenacity to take it to its logical end,” said the CM.

Union Minister for Surface Transport and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari said, “Even when I was in the opposition, Walse-Patil has always been a great support when it came to pursuing any developmental projects. Therefore, some relations are above party politics.” He also acknowledged the contribution of Walse-Patil in tackling the acute power crisis in Maharashtra.

NCP president Sharad Pawar described Walse-Patil as a brilliant and hard-working politician. He recalled how Walse-Patil, after deciding to pursue politics, had dedicated himself to his Ambegaon constituency in Pune district. He said the sixth-term MLA had a great understanding of a wide range of subjects. Pawar said that it was because of his ability and understanding that he was entrusted with the responsibility of the president of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories.

Shiv Sena minister Diwakar Raote recalled Walse-Patil’s contribution in strengthening the power sector in the state and his policy initiatives to extend financial help to meritorious children from poor families to pursue higher education.

MPCC chief Ashok Chavan said, “Walse-Patil, when he was the Speaker of the State Assembly, often made us wonder why he would give more time to the opposition parties (then the BJP and the Shiv Sena). It showed that he rose above party politics and tried to give justice to issues related to people.” Walse-Patil attributed his achievements in public life to the blessings of Sharad Pawar. He said, “Whatever I am today is because of Pawarsaheb. I also attribute my political success to the grassroot workers in my constituency.”

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App