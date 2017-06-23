Maharashtra: Power lines to be mapped to prevent tiger deaths

The mapping will take place to prevent electrocution of tigers in particular. (Express archives) The mapping will take place to prevent electrocution of tigers in particular. (Express archives)

The Forest Department will work in coordination with the Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to map 11-KV distribution lines passing through critical wildlife areas to formulate a strategy to prevent electrocution of wild animals, tigers in particular.

Nitin Desai, Central India Director of the NGO, Wildlife Protection Society of India, said, “It was decided that 11-KV lines passing through tiger habitats will be identified and mapped, joint patrolling of the lines will be done.”

