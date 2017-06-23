Maharashtra: Power lines to be mapped to prevent tiger deaths

By: Express News Service | Nagpur | Published:June 23, 2017 2:34 am
The Forest Department will work in coordination with the Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to map 11-KV distribution lines passing through critical wildlife areas to formulate a strategy to prevent electrocution of wild animals, tigers in particular.
Nitin Desai, Central India Director of the NGO, Wildlife Protection Society of India, said, “It was decided that 11-KV lines passing through tiger habitats will be identified and mapped, joint patrolling of the lines will be done.”
