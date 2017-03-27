State first in country to set up body for complaints against cops

The SPCA has been ordained to have the powers of a civil court, which means it can summon witnesses, examine them on oath and receive evidence on affidavit, among other things. (Representational Image) The SPCA has been ordained to have the powers of a civil court, which means it can summon witnesses, examine them on oath and receive evidence on affidavit, among other things. (Representational Image)

NEARLY A decade after the Supreme Court issued directives for independent bodies to investigate complaints against policemen, Maharashtra became the first state to set up the State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA), in January this year. People can approach the SPCA office to lodge complaints against police personnel for any alleged abuse of power, in cases ranging from custodial torture to illegal detention or harassment. The authority has already received over 300 complaints.

The authority, whose offices are located in the MTNL building at Nariman Point, is headed by a retired high court judge and comprises retired Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

A member of the SPCA said they started functioning from the 5,980-sqft premises from January 2 this year. “While the SPCA was to become functional earlier last year, there were several issues that led to delays. We started functioning since January and have received 300 complaints so far,” the member said.

The SPCA has been ordained to have the powers of a civil court, which means it can summon witnesses, examine them on oath and receive evidence on affidavit, among other things. If the SPCA finds merit in the complaint, it will then send a report to the superiors of the personnel named in the complaint, or to the state in the case of senior officers. This could, among other things, lead to an FIR being registered against the guilty party.

“The report cannot be taken lightly. If action is not taken on the report given by the SPCA, the authority has to give reasons for it in writing,” a member said.

The member said, “We will hear complaints against police officers of the rank of assistant commissioner and above.

Those at the district level will probe allegations against policemen below the rank of ACP. However, since the facility is yet to be set up at district level, for the time being we are looking at all complaints irrespective of the rank of the police officer.” The district-level offices are likely to come up in Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad, among other places.

Justice (retd) A V Poddar has been appointed as the head of the SPCA, while retired additional directors general of police R R Sonkusare and Prem Kishan Jain, and retired bureaucrat Ramarao are its members. The Additional

Director General of Police (Establishment) is the ex-officio member secretary.

mohamed.thaver@expressindia.com

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now