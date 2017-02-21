Maharashtra police to submit report on conviction of MPs, MLAs, MLCs

The state home department has issued a directive to the police department asking them to track and report to presiding officers and the chief electoral officer about conviction of any sitting MPs, MLAs, MLCs in criminal cases.

The police department is expected to submit their report to the chief electoral officer of the state before 10th of every month.

The state home department has issued the directive acting on the Supreme Court judgment of July 10, 2013 that MPs, MLAs and MLCs will be immediately disqualified if they are convicted in a criminal case.

The apex court had struck down Section 8 (4) of the Representation of the People Act,1951, which protects convicted law makers from disqualification if they appealed before a higher court within three months.

The directive states that in order to monitor such cases, it is necessary to have a system in place so that cases of conviction of sitting members of Parliament and state legislatures are immediately communicated to the speaker or chairman of the house concerned and to the chief electoral officer.

“The step was taken to follow the 2013 judgement of the Supreme Court. In order to ensure that cases do not go unnoticed, it is now mandated that the police department must send a monthly report to the chief electoral officer about cases of conviction, if any, against sitting law makers.”

As per the directive, all the divisional units of police from across the state are expected to submit their report on convicted law makers to the Director General of Police (DGP) by 7th of every month.

The DGP’s office in turn will have to compile all these reports by divisional units and submit it to the chief electoral officer by 10th of every month.

The state governments may submit their statements to the commission by the 15th of every month through the Chief Electoral Officer.

The state home department has even prepared a uniform format that the police department will have to follow for preparing their report.

The police department has already provided the specimen of the table format along with the directive.

The table will include the names of MPs,MLAs and MLCs convicted, name of the court which passed the conviction order, sections under which the law makers were convicted, the date of conviction and punishment and sentence passed by the court.