Now, Maharashtra Police to use kits that will test meat in 30 minutes

The Maharashtra Police will soon get meat detection kits to check if the seized meat is that of a cow, according to a report in Hindustan Times. The kits can test the meat on the spot of the seizure and give results in just 30 minutes, forensic science laboratory (FSL) director Krishna Kulkarni told HT. This will help in quick registration of case if samples turn out to be positive for beef and authorities need not seize vehicles.

A single kit can test at least 100 samples. Each kit would be worth Rs 8,000 and will be distributed to 45 forensic vehicles across the state. Earlier this month, the Maharashtra Police have directed its officers to ensure that “cow vigilantes” do not take the law into their hands and harass meat traders or transporters.

Earlier this week, a tempo transporting 700 kilograms of meat, suspected to be beef, was intercepted in Govandi. Police sent the meat for forensic analysis. Prior to this, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch raided a godown in Dharavi in April and seized 6.5 tonnes of cow and ox meat. It arrested three people — the owner and supervisor of the godown as well as an employee.

The state government amended provisions to the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2015, bans the sale and transport of beef. Apart from fine, if someone is found selling or possessing beef, they can be jailed for up to five years.

