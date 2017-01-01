Maharashtra police start Bharosa Cell in Nagpur, plan launch all over

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Police will start ‘Bharosa Cell’ in all the districts to provide assistance to women and children who are victims of any crime, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday. “The formation of Bharosa Cell is the need of the hour to address the problems of the victims (women and children). Such cell will provide all assistance including psychiatric help and legal advice to them,” said Fadnavis after the inauguration of Bharosa Cell of Nagpur police.

“There is a need of developing trust in the minds of people who approach police station with a hope of getting justice,” said the CM. “The nature of crime and violence in the society is changing due to increasing use of Information Technology by criminals. There is a need for fear of law. In this changing scenario the police department should also use IT in its working.” the CM said.

The use of information technology by the police will help in speedy justice for citizens. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule were present for the function.