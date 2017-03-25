Maharashtra police recruitment: Youth disqualified after wearing wig to raise height

Candidates undergo a physical fitness test during Maharashtra Police recruitment held at Navi Mumbai Police Headquarters at Taloja in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI Photo) Candidates undergo a physical fitness test during Maharashtra Police recruitment held at Navi Mumbai Police Headquarters at Taloja in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

A 22-year-old youth was disqualified from recruitment for Maharashtra police on Saturday after he was found wearing a wig to raise height, a senior official said. “Rahul Patil, hailing from Trimbakeshwar near here was disqualified after he was found wearing a wig to raise his height required for police recruitment”, Nashik Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikant Dhivare told reporters.

Dhivare said initially Rahul had qualified as his height was measured above 165 cm.

However, a police constable suspected some foul play. After that, he was questioned and Rahul admitted of wearing a wig to raise his height, the officer added.

Following his admission, Rahul was disqualified from police recruitment and necessary action will be taken, said Dhivare.

The recruitment for police constables began across the state on March 22, excluding Mumbai and Aurangabad city, for 5,756 posts.

Around 8.73 lakh candidates have applied for these posts.

