Maharashtra: Police project finds 900 sites leaking films

A pilot project started by the Maharashtra Police has identified 900 websites that engage in piracy. Once the project takes off later this year, the police will begin taking action against the websites.

The cyber department of the Maharashtra Police started an Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) laboratory in August in co-operation with the Motion Pictures Association of America. At the end of the three-month pilot, the police will begin filing FIRs against erring websites.

At present, the lab has 11 people who are scanning the internet for websites leaking films ahead of release and offering illegal downloads. “Once the unit gets manpower and the required software and hardware, it will be fully functional,” said Balsing Rajput, Superintendent of Police (Cyber).

He added the lab has identified 900 websites in September that it has been in operation. “We will soon initiate legal action against these websites,” he said. Uday Singh, Managing Director, MPAA, said the specialised unit would go beyond normal policing.

