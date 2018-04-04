Maharashtra plastic ban: Tender coconut, fresh juice sellers also take a hit

Maharashtra plastic ban: The home delivery of these items has also taken a hit. Maharashtra plastic ban: The home delivery of these items has also taken a hit.

With plastic straws no longer available in the market, vendors selling fruit juices and tender coconuts say they have been left in the lurch. Ajay Solanki, who owns two stalls of tender coconuts in Malad, said: “We are currently using the existing stock of straws we have. We are considering using steel glasses for serving coconut water after that. We will have to wash and reuse the tumblers.”

However, not all sellers are as optimistic. Another seller at Nariman Point, Mohamed Zakir, said: “Without straws, we cannot have a tender coconut business. How will anyone drink the water without a straw? Our stalls are quite small to have any provision for washing glasses. We will just have to shut down our business.”

The home delivery of these items has also taken a hit. “We would generally parcel the coconut water in separate plastic packs and the cream in another packet. Customers find it hard to crack open the coconut themselves. So they have stopped ordering coconuts home. This is the next hit on our business after demonetisation,” added Solanki.

Similarly, fresh fruit juice sellers also faced similar concerns. “At the stall we have no straws to serve our customers and to parcel it we have no plastic glasses or pouches. We have seen a dip of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 in our daily business since the ban. How are we to survive like this?” asked Sunil Kumar, a fruit juice seller at Nariman Point.

