Maharashtra plastic ban: Govt asks manufacturing units to recycle plastic bottles

The state government on Wednesday asked the bottle manufacturing units to collect plastic bottles from the market and set up the recycling projects. Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam and Industries Minister Subhash Desai held a meeting with the officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the representatives from the plastic water bottles industry.

“The government’s decision of banning plastic water bottles in government offices and starred hotels will be implemented in the next three months. Officials will go on a study tour and will submit a report on it. The study will suggest ways to maintain the environmental balance and find alternatives to the plastic with no effect on the industry,” said Kadam.

Kadam also suggested that the collection of plastic water bottles and its reuse by the manufacturing companies will lead to the reduction in the production of the new plastic water bottles. Desai said industries should come up with the solutions to recycle plastic water bottles and should take initiative in creating awareness.

“We clearly told the industry representatives that it is their extended responsibility to collect and recycle the plastic bottles under the plastic waste management rules. We have asked them to have proper mechanism through organised channel for collection of plastic and not rely only on ragpickers for it. Since the manufacturers did not have the data about yearly water bottles production, we have asked them to come up with the data and alternatives for reuse and recycling,” said an official from the environment department. The official added that the industry representatives have promised to come back to the department with data and other alternatives.

