Maharashtra: Pension likely for retired police dogs

THE MAHARASHTRA government is contemplating a pension for retired sniffer dogs, to help in their upkeep. If the proposal is passed, it will benefit the 52 canines that currently serve the Mumbai Police.

According to a senior official, the proposal was sent from the Mumbai Police and is awaiting a clearance from the state Home department.

“The proposal was sent long back, and we have now heard that the Home department has made up its mind to grant the pension. An official notification on this is now awaited,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

The dog squad is a part of the Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS), a specialised unit of the Mumbai Police. At present, the Mumbai Police has over 50 dogs. The force spends Rs 7,000 a month for the upkeep of each dog. The average professional life of a sniffer dog is eight years, after which the animal retires from the force.

“A sniffer dog has to work for eight hours every day. Their sniffing powers weaken as they age and therefore they retire from the force within eight to 10 years of their service. After retirement, they are put before an adoption committee that screens the applicants for adoptions,” explained an officer. “If the food pension is granted, it will ensure the dogs have a peaceful post-retirement life,” he added.

The dogs’ duties entail sniffing of explosives and carrying out security drills. “While their duty charter includes sniffing of explosives, some of them are also trained in sniffing out a particular explosive and are used during specific anti-sabotage operations. They are pressed in whenever there is a requirement to carry out checks. The dogs are also used for mock drills,” added the official.

