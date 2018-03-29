Maharashtra passes Bill to ban hookah bars

The Bill defines hookah bars as establishments where people gather to smoke tobacco from a community hookah or a narghile provided individually. (Representational) The Bill defines hookah bars as establishments where people gather to smoke tobacco from a community hookah or a narghile provided individually. (Representational)

Three months after a fire at Kamala Mills claimed 14 lives, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday passed a Bill in the both the Houses of the State Legislature to ban hookah parlours in the state.

The proposed amendment to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act was passed on the last day of the budget session on Wednesday.

The Bill defines hookah bars as establishments where people gather to smoke tobacco from a community hookah or a narghile provided individually.

The Bill borrows from provisions in neighbouring Gujarat, where a person found running hookah bars illegally or in contravention of norms can be imprisoned for up to three years, and face a minimum penalty of Rs 50,000.

Punjab nod to Bill

The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Amendment), Bill 2018 to ban hookah bars in the state. (ENS)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App