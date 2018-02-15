Maharashtra: Over 500 birds killed in hailstorm

OVER 500 birds perished in a hailstorm that hit Bhandara and Gondia districts Tuesday. Around 460 parakeets died in Tumsar town alone. Confirming the deaths, Tumsar Range Forest Officer A R Joshi said, “Over 460 parakeets nestled over a peepal tree perished in the hailstorm between 8 pm and 8.30 pm. The hail stones weighed about 50 gm each.” He added, “The problem was compounded for the birds by honey bees that started attacking the birds when their honeycomb was hit by the hailstorm. Many bees also died in the storm.”

Bird deaths were also reported from Goregaon in Gondia. Anil Kumar of the Wildlife Trust of India said, “We have found 20 parakeets, eight pond herons, one spotted dove and four magpie robbins dead in the area.”

Honorary Wildlife Warden of Gondia, Savan Bahekar, said, “There are reports of more casualties from some other parts of the district, but no counting has been done yet.”

