Maharashtra: Over 3.5 lakh candidates take MHCET in state

More than 3.7 lakh candidates took the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHCET) Thursday for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses. Of the 3.89 lakh students who had registered for the entrance examination, 97 per cent appeared.

“The entrance test was conducted smoothly and no glitches were reported,” said Chandrashekhar Oak, Commissioner, CET Cell.

The test was conducted at 1,110 centres across the 36 districts of Maharashtra. Of the total students who appeared, 2,37,349 candidates are eligible for admission to both engineering and pharmacy courses as they took the test in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology streams. A total of 2.83 lakh candidates took the test for admission to engineering colleges only.

The answer keys to the tests will be declared Friday. “The results are expected on June 4,” said Oak.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now