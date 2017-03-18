Maharashtra: Outrage over boy proposing to girl in public, couple forced to apologise

A couple from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra invited wrath of local community leaders after a video of them hugging in public went viral on the internet. The boy is seen proposing to the girl in the middle of a busy road in Thane as the locals looked in bewilderment, some cheering the young couple. The incident is reported to have taken place on March 11. However, leaders from the local Muslim community, including National Lokhind Party and Raza Academy, threatened to demonstrate against the young couple accusing them of indulging in actions that went against religious tenets. Both the boy and the girl belong to the Muslim community.

One of the organisations also promised to make both of them do squats in public. The girl’s father told Times of India that their family was upset by the reaction of people and that the girl also threatened to commit suicide if the harassment did not stop.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family has registered a complaint with the Thane police who have assured that strict action will be taken against those harassing the couple and their family and also the person who shot their video and uploaded on the internet.

The boy, trying to pacify the enraged community leaders, recorded more than one video of his apology and uploaded it on the internet. In one of the videos, he is heard saying that they both were to get engaged on March 11 and that their families were aware of their relationship. “I accept my mistake and will never repeat such a thing again. Because of my mistake, do not trouble my friends, sister, mother and other people,” the boy is heard saying in the video.

According to the newspaper report, the couple has left the city temporarily over concerns regarding their safety.

