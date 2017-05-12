Maharashtra: Opposition plans state-wide protest, BJP pulls up Danve over anti-farmer remark

BJP state president Raosaheb Danve (File photo) BJP state president Raosaheb Danve (File photo)

On a day Opposition Congress and NCP decided to launch state-wide protests against BJP state president Raosaheb Danve for “insulting farmers” through a “derogatory” comment, the party’s central leadership is learnt to have pulled up the senior leader for his “irresponsible” remark.

During an internal meeting of the BJP Wednesday, Danve had while responding to a worker’s query about farmers’ problems reportedly said: “Despite 1 lakh tonne of additional procurement of tur (pulses), they (farmers) are still crying.” He had allegedly also used a derogatory term for the farmers, inviting sharp criticism not from only the Opposition and ally Shiv Sena, but from within the party too.

Even as Danve made a public apology Thursday, sources said he was cautioned by the party’s central leadership against making such remarks as they “adversely impact the image of the party and the government”.

“The top leaders in Delhi conveyed to Danve that since he holds an important post, he should exercise more caution and not make a comment that can affect the image of the BJP and the government. He was told that such comments undermine the policy reforms and other efforts in the agriculture sector made by the state and central governments,” a senior BJP leader said.

In his written statement in Marathi, Danve clarified: “I was addressing a party workers’ meeting and chalking out programmes for the next 15 days, three months and six months. It was decided that workers would personally meet villagers and explain the good work done by the Centre and the state. Issues related to farmers were also discussed.”

He added: “One of the workers raised a question about non-procured tur from farmers. I explained to him the measures taken by the government.”

Denying having made any insulting remark, Danve said: “I was born in a farmers’ family. I am engaged in farming. Where is the question of my insulting farmers? The media is wrongly projecting the issue and my statement. I never made any derogatory remark against farmers. Yet, if my statement has hurt farmers, I seek apology.”

However, not everyone in the party is satisfied. “In an age where perception matters, we expect our leaders to behave more responsibly. If genuine farmers’ issues are highlighted in internal meetings by workers, leaders should take them more seriously,” said a BJP MLA who did not wish to be named.

The Congress and the NCP have decided to launch a state-wide protest against Danve from Friday. Asked if the NCP would also demand Danve’s removal, party president Sharad Pawar said: “His continuance as the state BJP chief is good for the Opposition parties.”

