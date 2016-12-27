Maharashtra: Old woman found murdered in Palghar

A body of an old woman was recovered from a valley in Khodala area of Mokhada taluka here, police said today.

“The body, dumped at Vardane valley, sustained head injuries. Upon its identification, it was found that the woman, aged 75, belonged to Gangapur in Nashik,” Inspector Dattu Bhoye of Mokhada police station said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and investigations have started to trace the alleged killers, he said.

A case has been lodged in this regard under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC against unidentified persons.