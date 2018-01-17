Maharashtra: Oil tanker catches fire at Kandla, two crew members suffer burn injuries

The firefighting is being carried out using tugs and rigs available from nearby resource agencies. (Source: Google maps) The firefighting is being carried out using tugs and rigs available from nearby resource agencies. (Source: Google maps)

At least two crew members received burn injuries after a major fire broke out at an oil tanker MT Genessa anchored 15 nautical miles off Deendayal Port in Kandla Wednesday evening.

The Indian Coast Guard swung into action after receiving the information. All 26 crew members including the two with burn injuries have been evacuated safely.

The firefighting is being carried out using tugs and rigs available from nearby resource agencies. ICG Interceptor Boat C-403 at the scene is coordinating rescue and fire fighting effort. ICG Pollution Control team has also been activated and a Dornier has also been pressed into action.

Official sources said, “The Tanker, 183 metres in length, with a Draft of 10 metres is known to be carrying around 30,000 tonnes of High Speed Diesel.”

