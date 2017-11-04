Maharashtra nod for regional plan in eight districts

Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The state government has given nod for regional plan to be implemented in eight districts of Satara, Kolhapur, Nanded, Latur, Jalna, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. The decision was taken by the Urban Development ministry led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Of the 36 districts in the state, the plan has not been implemented in 19. A senior officer in the Chief Minister’s Office said: “There are at least 19 districts where the regional plan was never implemented. The chief minister has decided to enforce the plan in every district.”

Fadnavis said the regional plan is integral for better planning and execution of growth models in a district.

Instead of piecemeal development, the plan aims for a comprehensive model. A senior officer in the finance department said: “The chief minister’s emphasis on the regional plan is to ensure an integrated approach to avoid thin spreading of resources. Ad hoc allocation of funds split on multiple projects without planning has led to haphazard growth of the districts.”

Citing an example, an official said: “Often, proposals and policies in districts are driven by political considerations. Every elected member or a local representative would moot a project and it would get the sanction. This has caused unplanned development of the districts and region. To bring about scientific planning and expedite development work, the chief minister has decided that the regional plan be implemented. It is felt that the plan would also help in better monitoring and execution of district development. At least in six districts, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, Nanded, Solapur and Nashik, the state government has got sanction from the Centre for regional air connectivity under Udan. It is being seen as a incentive to push the growth centres in these districts.”

The government aims to push economy beyond the golden triangle of Mumbai-Pune and Nashik, an official said. Among the parameters being worked to make growth centres workable is better connectivity through high-speed road and air networks.

