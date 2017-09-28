Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to hold rallies on Dussehra against rising prices

Raj Thackeray (File Photo) Raj Thackeray (File Photo)

Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will hold rallies in various parts of Mumbai on Dussehra to protest rising prices in the BJP regime. The MNS will burn an effigy symbolizing the scourge of inflation on Dussehra, the party said.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who has, over the past few days, been increasingly vocal against the BJP government is expected to be part of the agitation. Once an ardent admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MNS chief, who is trying to revive the political fortunes of his own party, has been unrelenting in his criticism of the PM and the BJP over the last few days.

Thackeray, who recently opened a Facebook page to air his views, on Wednesday posted a comment saying the weapon of social media that the BJP had been using seems to have boomeranged on them. “They orchestrated a completely misleading media campaign, whereby tricking the common man with deceit and misinformation. But this very ‘weapon’ of social media the BJP made use of has boomeranged on them,” Thackeray said. He also claimed that his party would help all people who have received a notice by the police for their social media posts. Over the past few weeks, a number of people, including journalists, have been either questioned or allegedly asked to delete social media posts deemed to be offensive to the PM.

“All those who have received or may receive such notices in future, please feel free to write to me along with the FIR copy. I will personally look into what needs to be done,” Thackeray said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App