Raj Thackeray targets PM Modi through cartoon

MNS leader Raj Thackeray (File/Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) MNS leader Raj Thackeray (File/Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray has taken up his cartoonist’s brush to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. A cartoon drawn by Thackeray and uploaded on his Facebook page shows Modi alongside Gandhi.

While Gandhi is shown holding his famous autobiography, ‘My Experiments with Truth’, Modi’s caricature has a book with ‘My Experiments with Lies’ written on the cover. A line at the top of the cartoon says, “Both from the same soil.”

The MNS chief earlier used to contribute as a cartoonist to a weekly magazine called ‘Marmik’, which used to be published by his late uncle and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Asked to comment on the cartoon, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said, “It is not necessary that the party should respond to every action of Raj Thackeray.”

