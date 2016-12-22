Maharashtra Navnirman Sena corporator seeks probe after new currency notes at Mulund CFC ‘disappears’

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator Sandeep Deshpande Wednesday alleged that seven currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were not deposited by the the Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC) of T Ward, Mulund, into the bank on November 16. Raising it during the standing committee meeting Wednesday, Deshpande said, “This is the record of just one shift of the CFC in T ward. The total collection of Rs 4.87 lakh was deposited into the bank account without Rs 2,000 notes. How come these notes just disappeared?”

“Following the demonetisation announcement, the civic body was allowed to accept the old notes till November 24. The CFCs were supposed to deposit all collections in the same currencies as received,” said Deshpande.

“The civic administration must take cognizance of the matter and file an FIR with the police for further investigation. If the civic body fails to do so, we will then file an FIR against officials,” added Deshpande. Yashodhar Phanse, chairman of the committee, asked the civic administration to probe the matter.