Man drowns in Koyna backwater while trying to help two others

A 32 years old man drowned while trying to help two others in the backwater of Koyna dam at Menavali in Satara district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said. Rohan Ratan More (32), resident of Godavali, died when he tried to rescue his brother Rohit and a relative named Sonya Ghadge.

Ghadge, who lives in Mumbai, was visiting his native place. The three decided to visit the backwater.

Rohit and Ghadge stepped into deep water and lost foothold. As they shouted for help, Rohan went into the water to rescue them, but drowned himself, police said.

Some locals rescued the other two. Rohan was declared brought dead at Satara General Hospital.