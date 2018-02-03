Maharashtra: MSP legislation to be tabled in Budget Session

The Maharashtra government had been pursing the matter with the Centre to extend MSP to all farm goods to stop exploitation of farmers by agents and traders. (In picture: Devendra Fadnavis) The Maharashtra government had been pursing the matter with the Centre to extend MSP to all farm goods to stop exploitation of farmers by agents and traders. (In picture: Devendra Fadnavis)

The Maharashtra government would bring in the Budget Session a legislation making non-compliance of minimum support price (MSP) a punishable offence, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Friday. The session is beginning in Mumbai on February 26.

The decision comes a day after the Union Budget for 2018-19 announced MSP one and a half times more than the production cost of the farm produce.

The state government had been pursing the matter with the Centre to extend MSP to all farm goods to stop exploitation of farmers by agents and traders.

The CM said, “The government had been contemplating a legislation to stop traders and middle agents from purchasing the farmers; produce at lower price or manipulating the markets. The Centre’s decision on MSP has helped the state to take ahead its legislation.”

The state has also decided to infuse higher investments in infrastructure related to agriculture and related industries. Creation of cold chains and storage building capacities along with value chains to provide assured markets to farmers is part of the long term strategy adopted by the government to empower farmers across the state. Of the 11.20 crore population of Maharashtra, farmers account for 1.36 crore.

