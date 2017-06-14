Minor girl rescued, 19-yr-old ‘kidnapper’ held

One-and-half-year-old girl (above), who was kidnapped for 50 lakh was rescued within 9 hours. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) One-and-half-year-old girl (above), who was kidnapped for 50 lakh was rescued within 9 hours. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

A 19-year-old construction labourer was arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police on Tuesday for kidnapping a one-and-half-year-old girl from her home in Panvel and demanding a ransom. The girl was kidnapped from Khairane village in Panvel on Monday while she was asleep. The kidnapper, Hamidul Umaidali Bainsi, also allegedly stole two SIM cards belonging to the girl’s grandfather. A few hours later, Bainsi called the girl’s father using a stolen SIM card demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale formed several teams to search for the girl after it became clear from Bainsi’s mobile phone location that he was roaming around in a radius of 2 kilometers.

Nagrale said the girl was found bound and gagged but unharmed in thick bushes two kilometres away from her home. The police also arrested Bainsi who was lurking in the area. Bainsi has been remanded to police custody till June 19, the police said.

