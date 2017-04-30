Latest News
  • VIDEO: Maharashtra minister drives truck to clear traffic jam

VIDEO: Maharashtra minister drives truck to clear traffic jam

Girish Mahajan drove the truck to clear the jam after its inebriated driver was detained.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 30, 2017 11:00 am
maharashtra, maharashtra minister, maharashtra minister drives truck, girish mahajan truck video, india news The minister driving the truck in Jalgaon. (ANI)

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on Friday drove a truck in Jalgaon in order to clear traffic, news agency ANI reported. Mahajan had to drive the vehicle after the truck driver was detained for drunken driving. The driver left the truck on the road, causing a massive traffic jam.

The 14-wheel trawler was passing through the Akshashakti Chowk in Jalgaon when the police took the inebriated driver into custody, according to News18. The minister, who was stuck in the jam, was forced to take it upon himself to clear the roadblock.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 30: Latest News