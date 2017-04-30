VIDEO: Maharashtra minister drives truck to clear traffic jam

The minister driving the truck in Jalgaon. (ANI) The minister driving the truck in Jalgaon. (ANI)

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on Friday drove a truck in Jalgaon in order to clear traffic, news agency ANI reported. Mahajan had to drive the vehicle after the truck driver was detained for drunken driving. The driver left the truck on the road, causing a massive traffic jam.

#WATCH: Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan drives a truck to clear traffic, after the drunk driver was detained,leaving truck on road(28/4) pic.twitter.com/Pcju5EWxPa — ANI (@ANI_news) April 30, 2017

The 14-wheel trawler was passing through the Akshashakti Chowk in Jalgaon when the police took the inebriated driver into custody, according to News18. The minister, who was stuck in the jam, was forced to take it upon himself to clear the roadblock.

