Maharashtra: Milk to be costlier from January 11

RETAIL MILK prices are set to go up by Rs 2 from January 11, with dairies stating that there has been a 10 per cent drop in procurement. Vinayak Patil, president of the Maharashtra State Milk Producers Cooperative Action Committee, said this decision was taken in view of the Rs 3 per litre increase in purchase price of milk from farmers.

After the decision to hike both the selling price and cost price, a litre of cow’s milk will now be Rs 42 per litre as against Rs 40 per litre. Earlier in August, the state government had increased the purchase price from Rs 20 to Rs 22 per litre for 3.5 per cent fat 8.5 per cent solid not fat (SNF) milk. Following the decision to increase purchase price, now farmers will be paid Rs 25 per litre for the same quality of milk.

As against the requirement of 110 lakh litre per day in Maharashtra, at present, dairies —both cooperative and private dairies —just around 92 lakh litre of milk is being procured on a daily basis. Patil said this shortfall was a cumulative effect of drought, less fodder and demonetisation. “Lack of fodder owing to last year’s drought led to a dip in milk production,” he said.