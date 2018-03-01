Norms will be tightened to check misuse of CMRF: CMO

The Maharashtra state secretariat in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) The Maharashtra state secretariat in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

THE NORMS governing disbursal of funds from the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to cover medical expenses of the poor will be tightened and fresh safeguards put in place, a senior state government official told The Indian Express. “Several improvements will be made to the scheme’s sanctioning and disbursal process to tighten safeguards,” said Praveen Pardeshi, Additional Chief Secretary, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Pardeshi also confirmed that all cases highlighted by The Indian Express, as part of its ongoing investigation into how a popular initiative was subverted by claimants fudging records and flouting norms, will be looked into. He said officials have been told to ensure that benefits from the CMRF is extended only in cases where assistance cannot be provided under existing state government schemes, such as the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

“The assistance extended from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is over and above the provisions of any existing state protection scheme. The CMRF is a trust constituted under the Public Trusts Act, and the financial assistance scheme (under CMRF) is devised to assist patients from such sections of the society who lack sufficient funds to meet even their livelihood,” said Pardeshi.

Read | Red flag raised 2 years ago on medical aid from CM’s relief fund

“The Chief Minister’s goal has been to ensure that no one, who can be saved through timely medical intervention, dies in the state. The norms and the processes under the scheme are naturally liberal. But there is room for improvement,” he said. Pardeshi added that the number of poor patients who have benefitted from the scheme “significantly outnumber” the instances of irregularities. “There are several success stories,” he said.

According to RTI records accessed by The Indian Express, Rs 237 crore was disbursed from the CMRF for medical assistance in 23,267 cases over the three years since November 2014, when the BJP government took charge.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya