Maharashtra: Mathadi workers go on one-day strike, to meet minister

Maharashtra labour minister Sambhaji Patil-Nilan-gekar had called a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issues. Maharashtra labour minister Sambhaji Patil-Nilan-gekar had called a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issues.

Two weeks after the state labour department formed a study group to look into the possible merger of all 36 Mathadi welfare boards into one state-level board, Mathadi workers across the state observed a one-day strike on Tuesday.

They were protesting against the state government’s move, terming it an attempt to weaken the Maharashtra Mathadi, Hamal and Other Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) Act. Mathadi workers are those who carry heavy loads and are employed across industries.

Officials from the labour department said a study group was formed to come up with recommendations on merging all 36 Mathadi boards, and to suggest necessary amendments to the Mathadi Act. The study group, formed on January 17, is headed by the labour commissioner, who has been asked to submit his report by January 31.

According to Mathadi labour unions, there are approximately four to five lakh Mathadi workers in the state. This is the first such strike by them in recent years.

Mathadi workers’ unions objected to the study group, saying it would affect the law governing their welfare schemes. “The government’s move to merge 36 Mathadi boards is wrong as it will be another board that will be headed by a political leader from the ruling party. It will just become any other corporation with a lot of political interference.

The government asked the study group to submit its report within 15 days. Why such a hurry? It is a conspiracy by the government to ruin the law,” said Narendra Patil, legislator and general secretary of Maharashtra State Mathadi, Transport and General Workers’ union.

Baba Adhav, president of the Maharashtra State Hamal Mapadi Mahamandal, questioned the government for not consulting the unions before proposing such changes. “There are no representatives of the unions in the study group. We also want some amendments in the Act as it completes 50 years next year,” said Adhav, adding that the government wanted to dilute the Act.

Adhav and Patil said Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil-Nilangekar had called a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issues.

However, the labour department maintained that the Mathadi Act would continue to be in force in the state and that there would be no changes in the existing welfare schemes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App