Maharashtra: Man who killed policeman on duty gets life term

A SESSIONS court Tuesday sentenced a 35-year old man to life imprisonment for killing a police constable while trying to escape arrest. On November 16, 2014, police constable Ajay Gawand (43) of the Dongri police station had lost his life on duty after Santosh Salve hit him with a wooden log.

Gawand, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was on patrolling duty as part of a four-member team when at 2.10 am, they received a call from the operator informing them of a thief holed up on the terrace of Ammunity Building in the police station’s jurisdiction. When they reached the spot, the team saw a crowd gathered near the building and a man, later identified as Salve, throwing stones at them from the terrace.

The prosecution submitted before the court that the police team appealed to Salve to surrender, but he did not. The team then decided to climb up to the terrace by the grill window. Gawand climbed ahead and entered the terrace, but was hit on the head with a wooden log by Salve. The constable collapsed, but Salve continued to hit him.

The prosecution further said that Salve was eventually stopped by Mohammed Shafique, a local journalist accompanying the police. Shafique caught Salve while assistant police inspector Arun Thorat took away the log. Gawand, who was lying in a pool of blood, was rushed to JJ Hospital, where he passed away.

Salve in his defence had claimed that Gawand slipped and sustained a head injury due to the fall. Judge M G Deshpande relied on medical evidence, such as the post-mortem report, to conclude that the injuries, including a fractured skull, could not have been caused due to a fall.

Special public prosecutor S S Hire examined 10 witnesses, including three eyewitnesses. The court relied heavily on the deposition of Shafique, who had been present right behind Gawand. The defence claimed that since Shafique was known to police officers, his deposition could not be considered. The court, however, observed that as Shafique was a journalist, his acquaintance with the police was ‘natural’. The court also observed that Salve had not disputed his presence on the terrace on the night of the incident.

“A careful perusal of cross-examination of eyewitnesses clearly indicates that accused had not disputed his presence on terrace. The accused was best person to explain what happened on terrace. He had opportunity to explain this fact..there is nothing as such,” the court said.

While the quantum of punishment was being decided, Salve said that he was the sole breadwinner for his family based in Solapur. The court convicted him under charges including section 302 (murder), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) 353(assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt) under the Indian Penal Code while acquitting him under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery). The court has directed Salve to pay a minimum fine due to his poor financial background.

Police officers said that this was one of the first cases of a convict being sentenced to life for killing a policeman on duty. A senior officer from the Dongri police station said that after Gawand’s death, his wife was given a job with the state government and their son is in school.