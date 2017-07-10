Maharashtra: Man, son drown as car falls in pond

The deceased are Suresh Bhangare and his two sons (Source: Google Map) The deceased are Suresh Bhangare and his two sons (Source: Google Map)

A 50-year-old man and his son drowned when their car fell into a pond in the district, police said on Monday. Suresh Bhangare, who runs a hotel in the district’s Trimbak town, had gone for a drive in the car along with his two sons last evening. As their car reached near the Bilvateerth pond, the hotelier’s elder son Vishal Bhangare (24), who was driving the vehicle, lost control over the wheels. The car then fell into the water body, an officer at Timbakeshwar police station said.

Some farmers, who were working in a nearby paddy field, rushed to the spot. They managed to rescue Bhangare’s elder son. However, Bhangare and his younger son Suraj Bhangare (22) drowned in the pond, he said. The bodies were later fished out and sent for postmortem, the police officer said.

