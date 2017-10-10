Load-shedding: MSEDCL buys 1,450-MW power

Officials of the state-owned distribution company claimed that no load shedding was carried out anywhere in the state on Sunday and Monday. The demand for power has dropped owing to heavy rainfall over the past few days, said the official. (Representational Image) Officials of the state-owned distribution company claimed that no load shedding was carried out anywhere in the state on Sunday and Monday. The demand for power has dropped owing to heavy rainfall over the past few days, said the official. (Representational Image)

Faced with a power shortage that led to load-shedding across the state, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has now bought 1,450 MW power through short-term power purchase agreements with generators.

“Short-term agreements have been signed for purchase of power over the next month. While some agreements are for receiving supply for a week, others are for a month,” said a senior official of MSEDCL. “For the next month, we have made necessary arrangements. We are preparing to issue more letters of intent for similar agreements,” he said. An additional 600 MW was bought off the energy exchange to keep load shedding at bay for Monday.

Officials of the state-owned distribution company claimed that no load shedding was carried out anywhere in the state on Sunday and Monday. The demand for power has dropped owing to heavy rainfall over the past few days, said the official.

On Monday, the MSEDCL was able to meet a peak demand of 14,800MW, which is lower than the current availability of power at about 15,700 MW. Earlier this month, the MSEDCL had decided to carry out load shedding across the state, including the A,B,C and D zones — urban cities and towns such as Mumbai.

The state has been hit by an unforeseen power shortage owing to paucity of coal in thermal power plants.

Following heavy rain, the planned power cuts were withdrawn on Friday from A and B categories, which include areas such as Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

