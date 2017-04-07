Maharashtra lifts ban on bullock cart races

The legislation lays some few conditions, such as mandatory permission of the district collector to organise a race, and emphasises that individuals or groups would not cause any pain or suffering to the animals. (File photo) The legislation lays some few conditions, such as mandatory permission of the district collector to organise a race, and emphasises that individuals or groups would not cause any pain or suffering to the animals. (File photo)

Decks have been cleared for resumption of bullock cart races in the state, with the Maharashtra Assembly passing the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill on Thursday. Close on the heels of Tamil Nadu enacting a law to regularise its rural sport Jallikattu, a bull-taming event, Maharashtra passed the legislation amending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (1960) to ensure there is no injury to the participating animals. Organisers violating the rules will face up to three years of imprisonment or have to pay up to Rs 5 lakh as fine.

The ban on bullock cart races was enforced in the state in 2014 after a Supreme Court order to this effect. There had been a demand for lifting the ban from across rural Maharashtra, where it is perceived as part of the tradition and culture.

The legislation lays some few conditions, such as mandatory permission of the district collector to organise a race, and emphasises that individuals or groups would not cause any pain or suffering to the animals.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Mahadev Jankar said, “The decision was taken keeping in mind the sentiments of people across rural Maharashtra. Violation will invite strict punishment as per the amendments to the Act.”

