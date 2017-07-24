Maharashtra Legislature top target of terrorists: Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar

“While all other measures to ensure security of the premises will be taken, the legislators should also do their bit as the lives of many people may be at risk,” Nimbalkar said. “While all other measures to ensure security of the premises will be taken, the legislators should also do their bit as the lives of many people may be at risk,” Nimbalkar said.

Maharashtra Legislature was the top target of terrorists, state Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar said on Monday and assured that all security measures would be taken in view of the threat perception.

He also appealed to the council members not to hinder the security screening of their personal staff and party workers who come to the Legislature premises. “A meeting of senior police officials was held and they have apprised me of the prevalent situation. The Vidhan Bhavan (Legislature building) and Mantralaya (the secretariat) are the top most targets of terrorists,” Nimbalkar said in the Upper House.

He was speaking in the House after the Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Legislature began on Monday. “There are times when the lobbies of the Assembly and the Council get blocked as legislators stand there with their staff and party workers to discuss issues. This has to completely stop now,” he said.

“While all other measures to ensure security of the premises will be taken, the legislators should also do their bit as the lives of many people may be at risk,” Nimbalkar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App