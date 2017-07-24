Maharashtra leads under Skill India Mission

Leading the charts, Maharashtra has emerged as one of the most dynamic states contributing towards skill development in the country. According to the data for various programmes managed by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), as on June 30, Maharashtra has trained over 10 lakh people across 40 sectors since 2011. “Skill India mission is a positive step towards creating a skilled and employable workforce, providing better career opportunities to the youth across India. In a recent trend analysis, Maharashtra has emerged as a hub for skill training,” NSDC Managing Director and CEO Manish Kumar said.

Maharashtra government has planned to equip 4.5 crore people with employable skills by 2022, as a part of the overall plan of the government. According to figures, Maharashtra is leading with cumulative training of over 10 lakh employable workforce in the age group of 15-59 years.

Textile and apparels, banking and finance, IT and ITES, textiles, electronics, hardware, beauty and wellness, telecom, gems and jewellery were amongst the top sectors in the state to train for skilling. Complying with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), these trainings were executed by private institutions affiliated under the Skill India Mission.

Bridging the skill gap, 75 per cent of the trainings were imparted by partners funded by NSDC, it added. In the last one year, nearly three lakh people have been trained and 45 per cent have received employments, it revealed.

The data also showed a positive sign of development in the state, with women comprising 60 per cent of the skill trained. Further, it said Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the other two prominent states, which have contributed significantly to skilling people across the country.

More than 8.5 lakh people were trained in Uttar Pradesh followed by Tamil Nadu, which has empowered 8.45 lakh people with skill training, across over 1,900 job roles, based on the industry defined standards.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App