Maharashtra lawyer says abducted, raped by history-sheeter at instance of journalist, prosecutor

GONDIA police in Maharashtra have registered cases against several persons, including a public prosecutor and a journalist, from Gondia city on the basis of a complaint by a lawyer that she was abducted and raped by a history-sheeter at the instance of a public prosecutor and a journalist.

“The lawyer, who practices at the Gondia District Court since the past 12 years, has filed a complaint with us that she was abducted on June 7 by history-sheeter Zulfikar Gani, 32, from outside the Gondia court at gunpoint while she was returning home. She said she was taken to Rishikesh, Delhi and Nagpur, and was raped in Delhi after some intoxicant was mixed in her food,” Police Inspector Vivek Narvekar told The Indian Express. “She said she managed to give Gani the slip on September 18 and returned to Gondia but did not file a complaint as she was under duress. She finally came to us on Sunday and filed the complaint,” Narvekar added.

The PI also said “the medical examination of the complainant has established forceful rape with marks being visible on her private parts. She is also found to be 7-8 weeks’ pregnant,”

The victim is unmarried and stays with her brother’s family in Gondia. Her brother had filed a missing complaint on June 8. “But we could not make any headway in the case as her cellphone was disabled and we couldn’t get her location,” Narvekar said.

Asked why Gani’s absence did not prompt the police to track him, he said, “Gani was already absconding in another crime.”

The police have arrested Gani’s brother Baba Gani and accomplices Ashish Mishra and Manish Agrahari for aiding the accused.

“Gani himself is still absconding but we have also booked Public Prosecutor Prakash Tolani, about 35, and journalist Indrakumar Rahi, 55, on the basis of the statement of the complainant that she heard the accused taking their names when she was in captivity and also saying she would be freed only after the two would say so,” Narvekar said.

Rahi runs a weekly called Rahi Darpan in Gondia.

Asked what was the enmity between Tolani and the woman lawyer, Narvekar said: “She said that Tolani was her competitor for the post of Public Prosecutor in the last year’s contest and had manipulated his way to the post despite the fact that she was the top contender for the post by virtue of her seniority. There was also some dispute between the two during the 2016 local body polls where Tolani’s son was a candidate. We are investigating both the allegations and have booked Tolani and Rahi under Section 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.”

Gani is already an accused in a few murder and other serious crimes and has been a client of Tolani, according to Narvekar. He and his accomplices have been booked under Sections 376 (2) (n), 363, 364(a), 342, 120 (b) 34 and 506 of the IPC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd