Maharashtra: Law student ‘assaulted’ by police, internal probe on

AN INTERNAL inquiry is under way after a 21-year-old law student claimed he was physically assaulted by a police officer at Goregoan police station. The man said the incident happened at the police station where he had gone to lodge a complaint on the night of April 13. A non-cognizable complaint was registered against the officer Wednesday.

Rishi Neerav Bhatt, a fourth year law student, had gone to Goregoan police station along with his father around 10.30 pm on April 13 to lodge a complaint. Bhatt claims an officer assaulted him when they returned to the police station later in the night .

“My father runs an optical showroom on MG Road, Goregaon West. Around 9.40 pm when we were closing up, two persons were sitting in front of our shop and consuming alcohol. They were already in an inebriated state and threw a beer bottle at our shop entrance. When I objected, they started abusing me,” said Bhatt.

He dialled 100 and informed the police about the incident and all parties were taken to Goregaon police station to lodge a complaint. According to Bhatt, the police lodged a non-cognizable complaint against the two accused and they left the station.

“We later received a call around 1 am to return to the station and settle the matter. I thought the call was from the police, but when I arrived with my father and four friends, we found that the relatives of the accused had called us,” Bhatt said.

Bhatt claims that around 20 family members of the accused had gathered and a commotion ensued. The police were shouting at the men to move out.

“One officer followed us and slapped my friend on his head from behind. When I asked him why did he slap my friend he slapped me twice and pushed me to the ground. I tried to explain that I was the one who had lodged the complaint, but the officer dragged me to a room and physically assaulted me. Four other police personnel also hit me,” said Bhatt.

Bhatt later wrote an application to the Chief Minister, the Home Minister, the Police Commissioner, the Joint Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner, the Assistant Commissioner as well as the senior inspector at Goregaon police station seeking an investigation.

On April 14, Bhatt requested through an RTI that the CCTV footage from Goregaon police station be produced, but the police refused to do so. “My application was only accepted by the Goregaon police after we assembled at the station on April 18 and protested,” Bhatt said.

According to him, around 50 people, including his friends and family were present at Goregaon police station on Tuesday.

“An internal inquiry will be held to probe the matter. Further investigations are on,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Deshmane.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now