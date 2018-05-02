Maharashtra: Land records across 40,913 villages will be digitised by Aug 1, says govt

Land records in 40,913 villages across Maharashtra will be digitised by August 1, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced. (File) Land records in 40,913 villages across Maharashtra will be digitised by August 1, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced. (File)

Land records in 40,913 villages across Maharashtra will be digitised by August 1, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Tuesday. He said, “We have already introduced an online application system for seeking revenue land records… specially in rural areas.” “Eight lakh revenue land records have been digitised. The digitisation of 2.5 crore land records would be completed by August 1, 2018,” he said.

Expressing concern over hardships people had to face in the past in the absence of a digital process, he observed, “In the past, a farmer had to hop departments to get the revenue land record. Now, the advanced online mechanism helps them to apply and immediately get the digitised land record.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App