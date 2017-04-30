Maharashtra land acquisition: State offers compensation options for affected families

Fadnavis and District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat in Mumbai on Saturday. Express Fadnavis and District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat in Mumbai on Saturday. Express

Facing opposition from farmers over acquisition of land for the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway corridor, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday rolled out a bouquet of options for farmers and landowners whose plots are proposed to be acquired for setting up an international airport near Pune. The package includes a provision under which, landowners can opt to become stakeholders in the project.

The airport project for which, six-seven families in Pune’s Purandar taluka will be required to give land, has been caught over rumblings on the acquisition model. Previous attempts made by the Pune Collector’s office and the Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC) to demarcate the land have met with stiff resistance from the local people.

With the government keen on avoiding another face-off, Fadnavis offered a host of options as compensation for the project-hit families, including one where a landowner can opt to become a stakeholder in the project. Officials said that Kerala’s Kochi airport had successfully implemented a land aggregration model where landowners were made stakeholders in the project.

The landowners will also have the option of availing the compensation partly in cash and the rest in the form of developed land on the lines of the model used by the Andhra Pradesh government for its airport development. The third option offered to the landowners is to avail cash compensation as per the Land Act. An option of trading of land required for the project with another developed land parcel will also be offered, sources revealed.

“The land owners will have the option to choose any one of the four compensation packages,” said an official communication issued by the government, following the meeting on Saturday.

In a bid to expedite the project work, Pune Collector Saurabh Rao had earlier submitted a proposal with details of the four options and resources that would be needed to exercise each of them.

Fadnavis said there was a dire need for an international airport near Pune. “In 2015-16, there was a 29 per cent increase in the number of flyers from Pune district,” he said.

However, a group of locals from the village that will lose land to the airport project is still opposing the acquisition. Datta Dhurange, president of the group Vimantal Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti, which is opposing the land acquisition for the airport, said that farmers were not forthcoming in offering their land despite a compensation package.

“There’s not a single project in which the government has satisfied affected landowners completely. The land that they want to acquire is irrigated land where farmers have been growing orchards and vegetables for decades. The government and MADC never held any deliberation with the farmers and all decisions, including the latest one about compensation, were taken arbitrarily. The government should shift the project to a government-owned land or to the area that was acquired for SEZ. We won’t agree to land acquisition despite the packages,” said Dhurange.

Around 2,000 hectares needed for the airport project will come from the seven villages of Pargaon, Udachiwadi, Vanpuri, Kumbarvan, Ekhatpur, Manjauri and Khanvari.

Of this, 1,000 hectares will be needed for the core airport area, about 550 hectres would be required for fringe areas and around 330 hectres would be developed land to be returned to the farmers, officials said.

While six sites were in the zone of consideration for the airport project, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has approved the Purandar site based on technical suitability.

