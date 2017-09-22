Maharashtra is ‘karmabhoomi’ of social reformers, saints: Ram Nath Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind was speaking after inaugurating the Suresh Bhat Natya Sabhagrah here. The president was on his first visit to Maharashtra after assuming office in July. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File) Ram Nath Kovind was speaking after inaugurating the Suresh Bhat Natya Sabhagrah here. The president was on his first visit to Maharashtra after assuming office in July. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday described Maharashtra as the ‘karmabhoomi’ of many social reformers, revolutionaries and saints. He said Maharashtra is not only a hub of industry and business, but also culture and art.

Maharashtra has always been in the forefront on social reforms and freedom struggle. It has shown the way for others in the country in respect of women’s education and empowerment of Dalits, he said.

“Maharashtra is the `karmabhoomi’ (the land where one works) of many revolutionaries, social reformers and saints. The list of great social and political leaders produced by the state, from their many streams, is a long one and includes Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sahu Ji, Guru Ramdas, Tatya Tope, Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Tukaram, Jyotiba Phule, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Acharya Vinoba Bhave,” he said.

Kovind was speaking after inaugurating the Suresh Bhat Natya Sabhagrah here. The president was on his first visit to Maharashtra after assuming office in July.

Maharashtra was one of the main centres of the freedom struggle. Many important chapters of the freedom movement, including the ‘Quit India Movement’ of 1942, were written in Maharashtra. Mahatma Gandhi regarded Gokhale as his Guru and made Wardha in the Nagpur division his work place, he said.

“Mumbai is described as the economic capital of India. By linking its heritage of education and culture with trade and technology, Maharashtra is giving strength to the entire country in the 21st century,” the president maintained.

“In the quest for development and economic change, we have to take care to keep our cultural moorings intact. In this context, Maharashtra is setting an example for the nation, he noted.

Kovind appreciated the contribution made by noted poet late Suresh Bhatt in popularising and promoting Marathi culture, literature and arts.

