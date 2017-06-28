Inmate’s Death In Byculla Jail: Indrani Mukerjea complains of ‘assault’, to be produced in court today

She has alleged physical and verbal abuse by jail officials She has alleged physical and verbal abuse by jail officials

A SPECIAL CBI court has directed Byculla Women’s Jail authorities to produce Indrani Mukerjea before it on Wednesday. Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, has alleged that she was physically and verbally abused by the jail staff, including the prison superintendent, after the alleged murder of convict Manjula Shetye last week.

On Tuesday, advocate Gunjan Mangala, representing Mukerjea, approached the special court. “Today, I visited my client (Mukerjea) in Byculla jail. She showed me bruise marks and injuries, prominently on her hands, legs and head. She also informed me that she was verbally abused by the jail officials and the superintendent, and was threatened with sexual assault for protesting against the cold-blooded murder in custody,” Mangala’s application before the court said. She also told the court that Mukerjea had told her that she was beaten up after she gave a statement to the Nagpada police regarding the incident. Sources said that Mukerjea and other inmates were allegedly lathi-charged after the protest and verbally abused by the staffers.

“Her next hearing date is on July 4. The injury marks may not be visible till then. My client wants to come before the court and file a complaint against the jail officials,” Mangala said. She told the court that since she is in the custody of the special court, she should be permitted to come before it with her complaint. Special Judge J C Jagdale allowed the plea, directing that Mukerjea be produced on Wednesday before the court.

Mukerjea, one of the most high-profile prisoners currently lodged in the Byculla Women’s Jail, has been in prison since 2015. On Friday, Shetye was allegedly assaulted by prison staffers, leading to her death. The incident had led to other inmates protesting, seeking action against the prison staff for the alleged murder. The Nagpada police filed an FIR against the staffers for murder as well as inmates for rioting. The police have lodged a case against all 291 inmates, while identifying three, including Mukerjea for rioting and criminal conspiracy.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App