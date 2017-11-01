Maharashtra: In three years, projects worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore sanctioned for Vidarbha, Marathwada

Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

In the last three years, developmental plans and mega projects which have been sanctioned across sectors for Vidarbha and Marathwada together accounts for Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

The multi-sector industrial projects pushed in these two regions add up to Rs 2 lakh crore. The state government, with the help of the Centre, got the sanction for Rs 10,500-crore irrigation projects in the 14 suicide-prone drought districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

The state government’s Rs 49,248-crore development plan for eight districts of Marathwada was the biggest ever sanctioned by it. The multiple projects including irrigation and railway projects; roads, airport and water conservation work are likely to be completed in the next two years.

Apart from these, there are textile and food processing units to promote development in the drought-stricken region.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Our development model is founded on inclusive growth where regional imbalance is accorded the highest priority. The backwardness in Vidarbha and Marathwada cannot be tackled piecemeal. We have to evolve a holistic developmental plan for rapid growth to bring it at par with the economically prosperous regions in the rest of Maharashtra.”

Apart from the projects, the government initiated administrative reforms by filling up the key posts in the irrigation and agriculture sectors that had remained vacant for the last six decades.

A secretary in the industries department said, “Of the total Rs 8 lakh crore investments signed during Make In India, sizeable investments went to Vidarbha and Marathwada. There are big-ticket projects in defence, manufacturing, textile, food processing units.”

The Centre’s decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in the food processing sector saw the government encash the benefits to tackle the agrarain crisis in Vidarbha and Marathwada. According to Anil Bondre, MLA from Morshi taluka in the Amravati district of Vidarbha, “at least two mega fruit processing units have come to my rural constituencies. It has helped farmers growing oranges and sweet lime”. The Patanjali food park is another example cited by him.

Of the total 20 textile hubs proposed across the state, 13 are located in Vidarbha and Marathwada. In Nandgaon Peth (Amravati), the textile units have already begun operations bringing in investments of Rs 4,200 crore.

Fadnavis said, “The Rs 46,000-crore Nagpur-Mumbai Supercommunication Expres-sway along with 25 townships passing through 24 districts would be a game-changer for Vidarbha and Marathwada. The dry ports at Wardha (Vidarbha) and Jalna (Marathwada) would further help in channelising the farm produce across districts in the Nagpur-Mumbai corridor.”

The Dassault Reliance Aerospace Park at MIHAN, inaugurated last month, promises employment to 20,000 youths. Dairy development in Vidarbha and Marathwada is another core sector that will provide work opportunities and sustain source of income for farmers in the drought region.

