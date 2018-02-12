Maharashtra: Hail and thunderstorm damage orange, wheat; light rain likely today

Jalna saw hailstorm during the weekend. Express Jalna saw hailstorm during the weekend. Express

For the second consecutive day during the weekend, hail and thunderstorm lashed most parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada, severely affecting oranges and grapes, season for which has just commenced. Light rain, measuring up to 4 mm to 7 mm, is expected over Pune, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur on Monday and widespread rain, up to 20 mm, is expected in Vidarbha and some of the adjoining parts of Marathwada until February 13.

Although hailstorm is not an unknown weather phenomenon for Maharashtra, its arrival in the second week of February is what makes it special this year. “Hailstorm is not unusual but it has occurred early this year,” said N Chattopadhyay, the Deputy Director General (Agriculture Meteorology) at the India Meteorology Department (IMD) told The Indian Express.

Whenever there is a strong interaction between cold northerly winds and moist winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal, it leads to clouds at lower levels in the area to get activated. “In turn, the process of droplets combining to ice particles gets accelerated, which take shape as hail stones that later precipitate,” said a senior IMD official.

Generally, in the pre-monsoon season, typically between March and May, is when such conditions are formed over Maharashtra. “With the winter season yet to come to a close, it is due to the interaction between warm winds from the ocean and cold western disturbances that led to the formation of a strong cyclonic circulation that has persisted over Maharashtra,” said the official.

Vidarbha bore the brunt, as seven of the 11 weather stations reported widespread rainfall on Sunday. Although of light intensity, the rainfall recorded in Nagpur was the highest at 7 mm , followed by Bramhapuri (6 mm) and Wardha, and Parbhani (5 mm in both places).

“There were rains in west Vidarbha and Marathwada accompanied by hailstorm on Sunday. However, gusty winds caused greater damage to standing crops in this region,” informed AD Tathe, the director, Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur. Farmers in the region had a stormy start to the year, as unseasonal hailstorm and heavy showers reportedly damaged crops like wheat, grapes and oranges in some parts of Dhule, Beed and Jalna districts.

Sridhar Thakre, an executive director of Maha Orange, said: “The orange season started in February. We have got some preliminary reports informing that many orange plantations have been affected severely in these districts. This will certainly affect the production in the coming days.” Reports of damage to standing cotton and turmeric was received from Vidarbha, where hail and thunderstorm is the forecast until Tuesday.

“We are expecting similar activity in the region till February 13,” Tathe said. Jalna typically grows sorghum, gram, pigeon pea (tur) and fruits like pomegranate and grapes and a variety of vegetables. The Agri Meteorology had in its February 9 advisory urged farmers to undertake harvesting of mature standing crops, including gram and vegetables. Overall, the region is a leading producer of cotton, groundnut, oranges, grapes and a variety of gram.

Districts of Jalna, Buldhana, Akola and others have also reported extensive losses to standing crops like wheat, chana and tur. Swabhimani Shetkari Saghatana leader Ravikant Tupkar blamed the ineptness of the forecasting mechanism for the losses to the farmers. “The crops were ready for harvest when the hailstorms hit the area. Farmers did not get time to pack or save their crops,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar said districts of Beed, Jalna, Latur, Buldhana, Washim and Amravati have been affected. “The work for estimating the extent of damage is going on and we will get an idea after the preliminary survey on Monday,” he said. The minister has ordered for spot panchnama of the fields to ensure immediate disbursal of compensation. “In certain areas, rains and hailstorms are predicted and we have sent officials there,” he said.

(With inputs from Partha Sarthi Biswas)

