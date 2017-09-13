Maharashtra, Gujarat to sign pact in a fortnight: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari. (PTI/File Photo) Nitin Gadkari. (PTI/File Photo)

Within a fortnight, the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat will sign an agreement on the Damanganga-Pinjal river interlinking project, Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. “I have spoken to the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat over the Damanganga-Pinjal project. We have worked out a solution and will sign an agreement in the next 10-15 days. This will help fast-track the project,” he said.

The project proposes to divert the surplus water of the Bhugad and Khargihill reservoirs in the Damanganga basin to Mumbai via the Pinjal dam on the Pinjal river and is expected to provide 909 million cubic metres of water to Mumbai.

Gadkari was speaking at the 31st annual general meeting of the National Water Development Agency.The water resources ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand and Kerala attended the meeting.

